Treats 2 Troops: Our Mission

110512_treats-2-troops.jpg (Photo: KREM)

We want everyone serving overseas with Fairchild AFB to receive a holiday package from us here in the Inland Northwest. The packages are filled with small ‘treats’ to let our service members know that we are thinking of them here at home. The packages are sent out around the globe with cards and small gifts from KREM 2 viewers and our partners in the mission to support our military members.

We have already collected and distributed Treats 2 Troops for the 2016-2017 holiday season, but stay posted for updates!

