Volunteers get backpacks filled with school supplies ready for students at Sheridan Elementary School.

What: Tools 2 Schools

Where: Area Walmart Stores

When: July 21st-August 21st

Why: Getting kids the supplies ‘tools’ to be successful

It could be for a pencil, binder, or just to touch base. There might be an academic issue or maybe it’s an attendance problem. It might be for no reason at all. However, the students at Shaw Middle School might just want to stop by and see Ryan Douse. He’s the site coordinator for Communities in Schools at the Spokane middle school and is there to support students. Part of that support may include making sure that students have all the supplies they need to begin school.

“There are families that are in huge need and don’t have extra money,” Douse explained. To meet that need Douse said they rely on programs like Tools 2 Schools. KREM 2 and partners Walmart, CDA Casino, and Communities in Schools are once again hosting the annual event that aims to equip kids with all the ‘tools’ they need to begin the school year.

Douse says by providing kids with a backpack and supplies that it “levels the playing field” and allows the kids to feel good when walking through the school doors.

“It brings confidence,” Douse said.

You can donate school supplies at any area Walmart from July 21 to Aug. 21. The stores also provide pre-stuffed backpacks for purchase with prices beginning at $10. These backpacks and supplies are donated to schools throughout Airway Heights, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene. The backpacks will be distributed through Communities in Schools Spokane just days before the kids head back to school. If there are any extra supplies, then schools can have them on-hand throughout the semester.

“It’s a constant need throughout the year,” says Douse.

If you would like to receive a backpack as part of the Tools 2 Schools program, please contact your local school.

