Reardan-Edwall School District lock down lifted

REARDAN, Wash.—The Reardan-Edwall School District lifted its lock down just before 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

The school district was put on lock down earlier Thursday morning after a student made online threats.

The superintendent, Marcus Morgan, said the student who made the threat was in custody.

Morgan said no weapons were found and the lock down was more of a precautionary measure.

