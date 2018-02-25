Deadly avalanche on Washington's Stampede Pass

Photo: Northwest Avalanche Center (Photo: Javier, Liza)

One person was killed in an avalanche on Stampede Pass Sunday. The Kittitas County Sheriff says 5 people were on the hill 16 miles west of Cle Elum when the avalanche hit.

Two people had minor injuries and two were completely buried. Friends located the buried members of their group, and were able to resuscitate one of them.

Search & Rescue is working on getting a rescue team to the scene. The sheriff's office warns that conditions are extremely hazardous. According to Undersheriff Clay Myers: "The avalanche center has recommended no one go into that area due to the conditions, so we are pulling in only those who are trained and equipped for these conditions."

The avalanche hit near Milepost 63 at Stampede Pass.

