One of the deputies shot in Bonner Co. released from hospital

Photo of Deputy Justin Penn (Photo: KCSO)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- One of the two deputies shot in Blanchard on Monday by a suspect was released from the hospital Thursday.

Deputy Justin M. Penn, 30, went home on Thursday afternoon. The other deputy hurt in the incident, Michael Gagnon, 53, remained in serious condition, though officials had said earlier both were expected to make a full recovery.

Photo of Deputy Michael Gagnon. (Photo: KCSO)

The suspect in the incident was identified Tuesday by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office as Adam Deacon Foster, 30.

According to authorities, around 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were serving an arrest warrant Foster’s home on Mountain View Road in Blanchard. While serving the warrant, shots were fired.

A mug shot of Adam D. Foster, the suspect in a Bonner County incident that left two deputies with gunshot wounds in the hospital. (Photo: KCSO)

Both deputies were shot three times, authorities said.

The suspect is also at Kootenai Health recovering from his gunshot wounds, and as of Wednesday, listed in fair condition.

