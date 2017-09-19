Olive Garden sending Spokane resident to Italy

Olive Garden

SPOKANE, Wash.—A lucky Spokane resident will be using a different kind of Passport for a trip to Italy next April.

That Spokane resident was one of the 50 Olive Garden fans to claim the first-ever Pasta Passport to Italy.

Olive Garden usually releases over 20,000 pasta passes a year. This year, in addition to those passes, they sold 50 trips to Italy for $200 apiece.

Those who won the Pasta Passport trips also get the benefits of the Never-Ending Pasta Pass.

Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Passes give people eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, soup, salad, and bread sticks.

Olive Garden fans claimed all 22,000 passes the restaurant had to offer in in less than a second.

