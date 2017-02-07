Officials warn against trading EBT cards for marijuana

OLYMPIA, Wash. – If you are advertising to trade your food benefits for marijuana over social media, DSHS says you are being watched.

In early February, Puyallup police arrested a Tacoma man after investigators with the Department of Social and Health Services’ Office of Fraud and Accountability saw a social media post offering to trade “great organic” marijuana“ for "EBT vehicles electronics.”

A DSHS press release said the investigators notified Puyallup law enforcement, which set up an exchange of an EBT card for the marijuana and made the arrest on February 2. Martin Alan Dorr, 28, is being held in the Pierce County Jail on two felony charges: unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and food benefit trafficking.

According to the DSHS press release, Washington is a national leader in ferreting out individuals using social media to commit benefits fraud. The press release also said because of the Fraud and Accountability Office’s ground-breaking work, the Fraud and Accountability Office received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2014 to hire additional investigators and carry out online sting operations.

“As social media evolves, fraudsters do too,” Office of Fraud and Accountability Senior Director Steve Lowe said in a press release, “it is so important that we keep up with them to ensure that taxpayer dollars are protected. This should send a message to potential traffickers that they will be caught.”

The press release states that food benefits fraud costs Washington taxpayers $11-million a year.

