Officials take down drug catapult at Arizona-Mexico border

A drug catapult at the Mexico-U.S. border east of the Douglas Port of Entry. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Border Patrol agents seized two bundles of marijuana that had been launched over the border from Mexico, a Tuesday statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents from Border Patrol noticed people from the south side of the border retreating from the fence east of the Douglas Port of Entry as they approached Friday. That's when they noticed the catapult system on Mexico's side of the border.

After a search, the agents found the marijuana, which weighed more than 47 pounds in total.

Border Patrol agents dismantled the catapult, and it was seized by Mexican authorities who had begun an investigation.

The release did not specify if anyone was arrested related to the catapult.

