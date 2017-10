SPOKANE, Wash. -- Officials are asking for the public's help finding a wanted fugitive.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is looking for Robert Showers. He violated probation. He's originally a felon in possession of firearms and explosives.



If you know where he is, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com.

