Officers share memories of Deputy McCartney at candlelight vigil

A Pierce County sheriff's deputy is seen at a candelight vigil for Deputy Daniel McCartney in Hoquiam, Wash., Jan. 9, 2018. (Credit: KING)

Tuesday night, at Hoquiam's police station, the parking lot was filled people wanting to remember fallen deputy, Daniel McCartney.

Members of his family and friends, along with his brothers and sisters in law enforcement, spent the evening honoring him.

Sunday night, the Pierce County Deputy was shot in the line of duty while responding to a home invasion robbery call. He passed away a few hours later at the hospital.

Prior to joining the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, McCartney worked as a Hoquiam police officer for six years.Officer Jerad Spaur worked with him in Hoquiam.

"Dan was a leader. He set an example. That's my plan from now on, to help set an example, and be a leader for everyone here and those in the community. I hope I can do half of what Dan did as an officer," said Ofc. Spaur.

McCartney leaves behind his wife, of 13 years, Cierra, and three boys, Tytus, 9, Tate, 6, and Traxton, 4.

It's very difficult for everyone at Hoquiam PD because McCartney worked here for 6yrs before joining @PierceSheriff pic.twitter.com/n5O1yYdi3i — Natalie Swaby (@NSwabyKing5) January 10, 2018

