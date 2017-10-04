SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police confirmed there has been an officer involved shooting at Shadle Walmart Wednesday.
Crews are headed to the scene to gather more information.
Officer involved shooting at Shadle Walmart. Media stage in church parking lot on west side of Shadle center.— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) October 5, 2017
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
