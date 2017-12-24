No evidence Amtrak crew using electronic devices, NTSB says

(Photo: Taylor Viydo)

The NTSB released more details about Monday’s deadly Amtrak derailment near DuPont.

The safety organization was able to download data and video recording from the locomotive. The findings from an initial review of the data is below:

- The final recorded speed of the locomotive was 78 mph.

- The crew was not observed to use any personal electronic devices during the timeframe reviewed.

- About six seconds prior to the derailment, the engineer made a comment regarding an over speed condition.

- The engineer’s actions were consistent with the application of the locomotive’s brakes just before the recording ended. It did not appear the engineer placed the brake handle in emergency-braking mode.

- The recording ended as the locomotive was tilting and the crew was bracing for impact.

The NTSB says the entire investigation is expected to last 12-24 months.

