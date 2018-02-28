Northwest writer Sherman Alexie responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Pacific Northwest author Sherman Alexie (Photo: KING)

Northwest author and National Book Award-winner Sherman Alexie on Wednesday responded to allegations of sexual misconduct, saying he had "done things that have harmed other people."

The accusations gained attention online after author Litsa Dremousis wrote on Twitter that she knew of almost two dozen women accusing him of harassment. Many of the accusations were posted anonymously in the comments section of a January 3 online article in the School Library Journal.

The Seattle Times obtained a copy of Alexie's statement, where he admitted to a "consenting sexual" relationship with Dremousis that ended in 2015.

He says in his written statement: “Over the years, I have done things that have harmed other people, including those I love most deeply. To those whom I have hurt, I genuinely apologize. I am so sorry.”

He adds: “There are women telling the truth about my behavior and I have no recollection of physically or verbally threatening anybody or their careers. That would be completely out of character. I have made poor decisions, and I am working hard to become a healthier man who makes healthier decisions.”

The statement ends: “Again, I apologize to the people I have hurt. I am genuinely sorry.”

© 2018 KING-TV