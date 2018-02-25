No threat found towards Spokane Valley High School

SPOKANE, Wash.-- The Spokane County Sheriff's office wrote a release Sunday that Spokane Valley High School is not under threat.

Spokane Valley Deputies received information on Saturday about a Facebook post referencing a threat of a shooting at "Valley High School".

The Sheriff's office investigated the threats and no connections have been found between the threats and Spokane Valley High School.

Local school districts were notified of the threat because no actual schools were specifically named.

Similar threats have been made over social media in four other states.

