No injuries in structure fire near Royal City

Staff , KREM 3:42 PM. PDT June 18, 2017

GRANT COUNTY, Wash --- Structure fire near Royal City destroys large farm shop, there were no injuries and the cause is still unknown.

Grant County fire districts 10 and 11 answered a call around 12:30 p.m. Sunday for a structure fire. The fire was located near Road 12-Southeast and Road E-Southeast by Royal City.

Firefighters’ efforts were hampered by overhead high voltage power lines that were exposed to the heat from the fire, said the sheriff of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Tom Jones.

Firefighters suspected the cause was accidental and the Grant County Fire Marshall is still investigating.

