Man claiming to be wearing explosives detained at Bangor gate

All gates at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and one Bremerton gate are closed after a man tried to enter the installation without authorization and told to base security he was in possession of explosive devices.

Around 9 a.m., a man driving a black SUV attempted to enter Bangor through Trident's vehicle inspection gate. The driver claimed to be wearing an improvised explosive device on his body and had another elsewhere in his vehicle, according to a statement from the base.

He was detained by base security and a bomb squad was called to inspect the packages.

"The size of the package in the vehicle was estimated to potentially have a large blast radius," Washington State Patrol Lt. Robert Brazas said.

As such, officials decided to close off access to the base.

State Route 308 is now closed from State Route 3 to Bangor, including all off-ramps to the base.

"In an abundance of caution, we have closed down the area that would have been how big the blast radius would be," Brazas said.

Bremerton's Naval gate is currently closed. All traffic is advised to use Charleston gate.

The Navy is "working on a response" to the incident and will reopen the gates as soon as possible, said Navy Region Northwest spokesman Sean Hughes.

Bangor's Trident, Trigger and OA gates were closed around 9 a.m. this morning, preventing all inbound and outbound traffic from going through the gates.

There was a training exercise scheduled at Bangor this morning, with a planned gate closure at Trident gate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Keyport's gate was closed about 20 minutes later and reopened around 11:30 a.m. The U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, located just along the fenceline of the installation, is closed as well.

Naval Hospital Bremerton has also closed its gate to all traffic.

