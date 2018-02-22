Naval Base gate reopens after man claiming to be wearing explosives detained

All gates at Kitsap Naval Base Bangor and Keyport are closed due to a security concern. (Photo: KING)

All gates at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor were closed Thursday morning after a man who tried to enter Bangor without authorization told base security he was in possession of explosive devices.

The Trigger gate was reopened at 2:30 p.m., but the Trident gate remains closed.

Parents who have children at the NBK-Bangor Child Development Center will be able to access the base for pick up, according to a statement from base public affairs.

All other Naval Base Kitsap installations have resumed normal operations, including Bremerton and Keyport, which had gate closures this morning as precaution.

Around 9 a.m., a man driving a black SUV attempted to enter Bangor through Trident's vehicle inspection gate. The driver claimed to be wearing an improvised explosive device and said another was in his vehicle, according to a statement from the base.

The man was detained by base security and a bomb squad was called to inspect the packages.

"The size of the package in the vehicle was estimated to potentially have a large blast radius," Washington State Patrol Lt. Robert Brazas said.

Naval Base Kitsap commanding officer Capt. Alan Schrader said the incident is under investigation and he could not release any information about the suspect. He is being questioned by authorities.

"We are working with our response partners, including Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal Detachment Eleven, the Washington State Patrol, Kitsap County Sheriff, the FBI and Navy Criminal Investigative Service," Schrader said. "The situation is under control."

Authorities asked people who live near the base or who are on base to take safety precautions.

Authorities have established a security boundary, including areas west of Highway 3, east of Clear Creek Road, north of Mountain View Road and south of NW Peterson Road.

People in that area should shelter in place or evacuate until further notice, according to a statement from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Those sheltering in place should stay away from windows, according to the statement.

State Route 308 is closed from State Route 3 to Bangor, including all off-ramps to the base.

"In an abundance of caution, we have closed down the area that would have been how big the blast radius would be," Brazas said.

There was a training exercise scheduled at Bangor this morning, with a planned gate closure at Trident gate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Keyport's gate was closed about 20 minutes later and reopened around 11:30 a.m. The U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, located just along the fenceline of the installation, was closed as well.

Naval Hospital Bremerton has also closed its gate to all traffic.

