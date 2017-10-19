Widow of shooting victim: Radee Prince was always angry

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The widow of a man killed in a workplace shooting in Maryland says her husband was so concerned about the gunman's temperament that he brought it up in church prayer sessions.

Fifty-three-year-old Bayarsaikhan Tudev is one of three people shot and killed Wednesday at a granite manufacturer in Harford County, Maryland.

Police said 37-year-old Radee Prince shot five co-workers Wednesday at Advanced Granite Solutions. He was captured after a 10-hour manhunt during which he also wounded an acquaintance in Wilmington, Delaware.

Tudev's widow, Gerelmaa Dolgorsuren, told The Associated Press on Thursday that her husband described multiple times how Prince was always angry.

Tudev was a native of Mongolia who came to the U.S. in 2005. He and his wife settled in Arlington, Virginia, which has a large Mongolian-American community.

Dolgorsuren said her husband liked his job so much that he endured a regular commute of more than two hours. She said her husband always felt that he was living the American dream.

