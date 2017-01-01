KREM
Pipeline protesters arrested at Vikings stadium

Demonstrators hang banner at US Bank Stadium

KARE 11 Staff and Associated Press , KARE 3:14 PM. PST January 01, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police have arrested two Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters who unfurled a huge banner inside U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game.

The man and woman were arrested Sunday afternoon after climbing into a catwalk just after the Vikings' season finale against the Chicago Bears ended around 3 p.m.

The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline. 

 KARE 11's Dave Schwartz shared a video on Twitter of one of the protesters rappelling upside down from a rope.

Play was not interrupted on the field during Sunday's game, but eight rows of fans below the banner were cleared as a precaution.

In a statement, stadium operator SMG says the two people climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss. 

Police spokesman Officer Corey Schmidt says the pair was seen by medical staff but declined treatment. He says they'll be booked into the Hennepin County Jail for trespassing.

Schmidt says police will investigate for possible further charges.


