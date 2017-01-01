Pipeline protesters arrested at Vikings stadium

Apparent protesters hang banner from rafters at US Bank Stadium (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police have arrested two Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters who unfurled a huge banner inside U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game.

The man and woman were arrested Sunday afternoon after climbing into a catwalk just after the Vikings' season finale against the Chicago Bears ended around 3 p.m.

The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline.

KARE 11's Dave Schwartz shared a video on Twitter of one of the protesters rappelling upside down from a rope.

This guy is repelling upside down inside US Bank Stadium pic.twitter.com/FWNjjQ7pYU — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) January 1, 2017

Play was not interrupted on the field during Sunday's game, but eight rows of fans below the banner were cleared as a precaution.

They've cleared the section of seats below the 2 climbers pic.twitter.com/hT2D9FJIvc — Eric Perkins (@PerkatPlay) January 1, 2017

In a statement, stadium operator SMG says the two people climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss.

Minneapolis Fire department here now... pic.twitter.com/Pm55EntOQr — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) January 1, 2017

Minneapolis Fire Dept. Preparing to go up and get protesters @kare11 pic.twitter.com/YshiaDKzse — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) January 1, 2017

Police spokesman Officer Corey Schmidt says the pair was seen by medical staff but declined treatment. He says they'll be booked into the Hennepin County Jail for trespassing.

Schmidt says police will investigate for possible further charges.