President Trump's Twitter accidentally deactivated for 11 minutes

Thursday the Twitterverse was left wondering what happened when no one could find President Trump's personal Twitter page.

What happened to the Presidents personal twitter account @realdonaldtrump ? — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 2, 2017

Then, hours later, their questions were answered. Twitter's government account tweeted that it was inadvertently deactivated by an employee.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

The account was down for 11 minutes, but is now back up and running. Twitter said it is looking into the matter and taking steps to make sure it does not happen again.

