President Trump's Twitter accidentally deactivated for 11 minutes

Staff , KREM 5:54 PM. PDT November 02, 2017

Thursday the Twitterverse was left wondering what happened when no one could find President Trump's personal Twitter page. 

Then, hours later, their questions were answered. Twitter's government account tweeted that it was inadvertently deactivated by an employee. 

The account was down for 11 minutes, but is now back up and running. Twitter said it is looking into the matter and taking steps to make sure it does not happen again.

 

