Marshalls, TJ Maxx continue paying Puerto Rico workers, though stores still closed

TJX is getting a lot of praise for supporting its employees in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods owner confirmed to Boston’s WBZ-TV it is still paying workers at stores that remain closed because of hurricane damage.

“We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances,” a TJX spokeswoman said.

According to The Boston Globe, there are 29 TJX-owned stores in Puerto Rico. The company is not saying how many stores remain closed as 70 percent of the island is still without power.

A viral Facebook post from the father of a Marshalls employee in Puerto Rico has more than 40,000 shares.

He says he’s thankful that the company is still supporting his son with a paycheck, as well as food and water.

Tengo que mencionar esto pues quizás muchos no sepan. Las tiendas Marshalls en Puerto Rico han continuado pagándoles a... Posted by Iván Meléndez on Saturday, October 21, 2017

