Marshalls, TJ Maxx continue paying Puerto Rico workers, though stores still closed

KTHV , WHAS 5:17 AM. PST November 07, 2017

TJX is getting a lot of praise for supporting its employees in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods owner confirmed to Boston’s WBZ-TV it is still paying workers at stores that remain closed because of hurricane damage.

“We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances,” a TJX spokeswoman said.
According to The Boston Globe, there are 29 TJX-owned stores in Puerto Rico. The company is not saying how many stores remain closed as 70 percent of the island is still without power.

A viral Facebook post from the father of a Marshalls employee in Puerto Rico has more than 40,000 shares.
He says he’s thankful that the company is still supporting his son with a paycheck, as well as food and water.

 

 

