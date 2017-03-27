Delta throws shade at United in a not-so-subtle way

So, remember that story about the 10-year-old who was denied access to her United flight because she was wearing leggings? A United Airlines passenger witnessed a gate agent tell two girls they needed to cover up their leggings before they could board on a "United Pass."

United tweeted this to explain why they would not allow the leggings during this special incident.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

To say the least, people were upset.

What a surprise @united , you don't even have to have people ON your airplanes to fuck their day up — Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) March 26, 2017

.@united its 2017 guys and you should be embarrassed of this policy and applying it to 10 year old girls. Have you no common sense? — Tim Moss (@TDMoss) March 26, 2017

Aside from the public uproar. Atlanta-based Delta Airlines decided to take advantage of the opportunity and Tweeted this out.

Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. 😉) — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

Now, we cannot confirm if this was directed towards United, but many have assumed it was.

Delta's shade game is strong and savage.

© 2017 WXIA-TV