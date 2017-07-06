Deer swims ashore and frolics with Hilton Head beach goers

(Photo courtesy of Steve Doudoukjian)

HILTON HEAD, S.C. -- A deer surprised swimmers on Hilton Head Island after darting onto the beach during the Fourth of July weekend.

According to local media, the deer swam ashore only to dart between the swimmers to get back in the deep end.

Steve Doudoukjian caught the moment on camera and posted it to social media.

"Here's something you don't see every day," Doudoukjian captioned. He told NBC Charlotte it took everyone on the beach by surprise.

"We (and most others) noticed something in the water just beyond the breakers but, at first, we couldn't tell what it was... as she got closer we could tell it was a deer," Doudoukjian said. "When she came out of the water it appeared that she was scared by the crowd of people and ran back into the ocean."

Doudoukjian said she was still out swimming around when they left the beach. But don't be alarmed, deer are actually very strong swimmers. They can often be seen swimming across rivers and crossing sounds to go from island to island.

Here's where the deer was spotted:

% INLINE %

© 2017 WCNC.COM