Women boycott Twitter after it suspended Rose McGowan for Harvey Weinstein tweets

Some women — and men — are mad at Twitter and they are not going to take it anymore.

They are calling for a one-day boycott of the social media service to protest the treatment of actress Rose McGowan, who had her account temporarily locked after a series of tweets about Harvey Weinstein's misconduct toward women, including her. McGowan settled a sexual harassment suit with Weinstein in 1997 for $100,000.

"TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE," McGowan wrote on her Instagram page, including a snapshot of the message she received from Twitter that she would only be able to send direct messages for 12 hours unless she deleted tweets that violated Twitter rules.

In a series of tweets, the San Francisco company explained that one of McGowan's tweets included a private phone number. Once the tweet had been deleted, Twitter unlocked the account.

"We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future," the company said.

Twitter's response fueled more outrage. Some complained that Twitter has for too long turned a blind eye to rampant abuse of women on its platform while allowing the free flow of tweets from President Trump that at times appear to violate Twitter's terms of service.

Actress Jessica Chastain asked for clarification on which rules McGowan had violated. "Asking for multiple victims of sexual violence," she wrote.

Wrote actress Jamie Lee Curtis: "And now THIS? You allow Twitter freedom to our president but you silence a woman speaking out about sexual harassment?"

Among those boycotting Twitter on Friday is longtime user, actress Alyssa Milano.

"Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter," she tweeted Thursday.

Model Chrissy Teigen also urged women to join her in the boycott.

"Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better," she wrote.

