Who is Nikolas Cruz? Florida school shooting suspect had 'very disturbing' social media

Students gather following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Miami, February 14, 2018 . (MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG, This content is subject to copyright.)

Seventeen people are dead after a shooting at a south Florida high school on Wednesday. The man suspected has been identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

Here's what we know about him:

Cruz is a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the shooting happened. He was expelled due to disciplinary issues.

Cruz had multiple magazines and one AR-15 rifle.

Cruz started shooting outside and then went inside the school.

Law enforcement has been looking at his social media. They say "Some of the things ... are very, very disturbing."

Cruz is in custody. Of the seventeen fatalities, 12 happened inside the school, two just outside the school, one on street and two people died at the hospital.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA