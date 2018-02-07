White House aide resigns amid allegations that he abused ex-wives

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (L), National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn (C) and advisor Stephen Miller follow US President Donald Trump as he walks from Marine One to the White House January 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned Wednesday following reports published in the Daily Mail that he abused two ex-wives.

Porter denied the claims that he had choked, punched and emotionally abused one ex-wife, Colbie Holderness during their five-year marriage, calling them "outrageous" and "simply false."

Holderness told her story to the Daily Mail, providing photos that featured her with a black eye.

"I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described," Porter said in a statement. "I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign."

Porter said his commitment to public service "speaks for itself."

