Trump threatens government shutdown if Congress doesn't fix immigration laws

President Donald Trump is making his case for immigration reform during his State of the Union address, by highlighting two victims of the MS-13 Gang and honoring their parents. (Jan. 30)

Gregory Korte, USA TODAY , TEGNA 12:56 PM. PST February 06, 2018

WASHINGTON - President Trump said he'd force a government shutdown himself if Congress doesn't fix an immigration system that doesn't allow the government to deport criminal gang members.

"If we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown. It’s worth it for our country. I'd love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this taken care of," Trump said Tuesday as he met with law enforcement officials to discuss the threat of the MS-13 gang. 

Trump's comments came just four days before Congress faces another deadline to pass a spending bill or shut down the government. The last spending impasse was resolved only after Democrats extracted a promise that Trump and Republicans would negotiate a solution to immigrants who arrived in the United States as children. 

Trump's shutdown threat received immediate pushback even from members of his own party. "We don’t need a government shutdown on this," Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., told Trump. "I think both sides learned that a shutdown is bad."

"We are not getting support of the Democrats," Trump shot back. "You can say what you want." 

Asked by a reporter if he stood by the shutdown threat, Trump didn't back down.

"I would shut it down over this issue. I can't speak for everybody at the table but I will tell you, I would shut it down over this issue," he said. "If we don't straighten out our border, we don't have a country. Without borders we don't have a country. So would I would shut it down over this issue? Yes."

