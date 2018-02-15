KREM
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Trump suggests Florida shooting suspect was 'mentally disturbed'

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says there are multiple casualties in a shooting at a high school in South Florida. (Feb. 14 - AP)

Associated Press , TEGNA 5:03 AM. PST February 15, 2018

President Donald Trump says it appears the suspect in Florida's deadly school shooting was "mentally disturbed."

Trump tweeted Thursday about the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A former student opened fire Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people. The 19-year-old was charged Thursday morning.

 

 

Trump says: "So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!"

The president offered sympathy in a tweet Wednesday and said he spoke with Florida's governor, but he has not addressed the nation.

Trump has cited mental health before as a cause for mass shootings, dismissing questions about gun control.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories