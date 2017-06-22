Trump: 'I did not make' any Comey tapes

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam in the Cabinet Room of the White House, on May 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to officially confirm that he did not make any tapes of his conversation with fired FBI director James Comey.

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea......whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," Trump tweeted.

Thursday's not so surprising development comes more than a month after the president floated the idea that there might've been secret recordings of his conversations with Comey.

During Comey's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, he told senators "Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

It's unclear why it took the president more than a month, despite many questions from the media, to clarify that he didn't secretly record any tapes.

...whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA