The man who turns ice into instruments

Terje Isungset plays one of his ice instrument creations.

There's no denying that Norwegian composer and percussionist Terje Isungset knows what it means to create really "cool" music.

He discovered ice music around 18 years ago and has worked to expand the music form ever since.

"First time I heard the sound of ice I was totally stuck with it and I couldn't stop it, simply. So, I think the idea came because I was going to have concert to be held in a frozen waterfall," Isungset explained to the Associated Press. "I tried to include pieces of ice together with ordinary instruments."

But creating the instruments is only part of the challenge as logistics and timing play a big factor.

"I have one person taking care of this, bringing instruments in, bringing them on in time, taking them off in time, handling the instruments so they don't break etc. So, it's 99 percent logistics and one percent music, if you're lucky," Isungset said.

