The controversial Nunes memo has been released. You can read it here.

The FBI headquarters is seen on February 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., released a controversial memo Friday alleging that the FBI abused its authority in setting up surveillance of members of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump approved the public release of the memo – a summary of classified information gathered by the committee as part of its investigation of Russian meddling in the election – over the objections of the FBI, which said it had “grave concerns” about the accuracy of the memo.

Read the once-classified document here:

© 2018 USATODAY.COM