Texas Wesleyan coach says he won't recruit Colorado athletes because of failed drug tests

Screenshot via Darren McKee

The head baseball coach at Texas Wesleyan University says he isn't recruiting in Colorado any more because too many prospective players have failed drug tests.

Screenshots of emails from head coach Mike Jeffcoat, who spent some time in the MLB, have been shared online. The school confirms the emails are legitimate.

In them, Jeffcoat writes:

"Thanks for your interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision not to take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck wherever you decide to play."

Lol THIS really happened. Smh. pic.twitter.com/bF9ywQw15d — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) February 28, 2018

Texas Wesleyan posted online that the coach's message does not reflect any school policy. They would not comment on the status of Jeffcoat.

"We are aware of the email sent by our baseball coach, and the comments he made are in no way a reflection of Texas Wesleyan University, its values or its recruiting practices.

This is a personnel matter and it is currently under investigation. It is our University policy to not discuss personnel matters, but we want to reiterate that this email does not reflect our values and we do not condone discrimination. This includes discrimination on the basis of race, color, origin, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, disability or sexuality; or the political legislation of one’s home state. We are committed to providing an inclusive campus for all of our students, faculty, staff, visitors, potential students and their families.

Texas Wesleyan has a long tradition of excellence in athletics and we are committed to recruiting student-athletes who will excel at our university. Like the NAIA’s core values, we are focused on building and recruiting champions of character."

© 2018 KUSA-TV