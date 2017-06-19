Suspect killed, 2 deputies hurt in Middle TN courthouse shooting

Photo: file

Two Coffee County Sheriff's deputies were injured in a shooting at the courthouse, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Monday afternoon.

The TBI tweeted the deputies are receiving medical attention.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott requested agents respond to the courthouse in relation to a reported shooting.

Although there is no confirmation as to the identity of the suspect, DeVine tweeted, "preliminary information indicates the suspect in the Coffee County courthouse shooting is deceased."

Across the street at the strip mall tanning salon, a witness said the area was surrounded by state troopers and local police. The first reports of the shooting came in around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

The courthouse is located in Manchester, Tennessee, roughly 65 miles southeast of Nashville.

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman said the shooting occurred Monday afternoon and did not involve any city employees. As of 3:45 p.m. Norman confirmed there is no longer an ongoing threat.

