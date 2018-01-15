KREM
Surprising ways to stay fit outside the gym

Ditch the gym, Daily Blast LIVE is giving you some surprising activities to staying thin! CNN has a list of everything from spicy food to laughing more to help you stay fit!

January 15, 2018

Trying to lose weight? Here are some surprising things you can do outside the gym that might help shed some pounds.

  1. Eating spicy foods, including ginger, oregano, and cinnamon can help boost your metabolism
  2. Stop sitting still-- people who move around a lot often weigh less
  3. Laugh more. Laughing for 15 minutes can burn 40 calories and release hormones that curb your appetite. 

