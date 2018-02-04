'Solo: A Star Wars Story' teaser trailer airs during Super Bowl

The official teaser poster for Lucasfilm's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story.' (Photo: Wikipedia)

There's a new Star Wars trailer.

A teaser of the trailer for the latest Star Wars spinoff movie, Solo, aired during Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

But what aired during the Super Bowl is only a teaser. The full trailer is expected to be shown during Good Morning America on ABC the day after the Super Bowl.

Solo tells the story of young Han Solo and stars Alden Ehrenreich as the iconic smuggler in a galaxy far, far away.

Set before the events of the George Lucas' original Star Wars trilogy (which starred Harrison Ford as Han), Solo is slated to hit theaters May 25 and features a cast including Donald Glover (as Lando Calrissian), Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

Contributing: USA Today

