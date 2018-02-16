Shirtless woman caught on camera stealing packages in California

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Department released video of a woman stealing packages off of residents' porches. (Photo: Courtesy: El Dorado County Sheriff's Department)

In most cases, thieves try to cover themselves as to avoid being caught.

That wasn't the case for one woman who's getting attention for what she wasn't wearing.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office posted two videos Feb. 5 on their Facebook page of a woman snatching several packages from the same porch in the Blackstone subdivision of El Dorado Hills. Deputies say they're looking for a red two-door vehicle.

In the first video, the woman is wearing a coat and bra, but no shirt.

In the second video, the woman lost the coat, running up to the porch in just her bra.

At the moment, it's unclear which the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office received more of; tips or jokes.

The suspect appears to have a belly button piercing and tattoo on her back left shoulder. If you have any information on the suspect, contact the sheriff's off at 530-957-5107 or 530-621-5168.

