Reports: Thunderbird involved in incident at Dayton Air Show

TEGNA 10:27 AM. PDT June 23, 2017

DAYTON, OHIO - A Thunderbird F-16 was involved in an incident Friday at the Dayton Air Show, according to multiple reports. 

Law enforcement officials confirmed to WHIOTV that the military plane wound up on its top after landing at the Dayton International Airport.

A photographer for the news station said the two-seat Thunderbird landed and was taxing toward the staging area when it appeared a gust of wind flipped the jet. 

There has been no word on injuries yet. 

 

 

This is a breaking new story and will be updated when more info is available

