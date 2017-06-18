A photo taken on March 21, 2017 shows the N'golonina district and Niger river in Malian capital Bamako. / AFP PHOTO / SEBASTIEN RIEUSSEC (Photo credit should read SEBASTIEN RIEUSSEC/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SEBASTIEN RIEUSSEC)

DAKAR, SENEGAL - Gunmen near Mali's capital city of Bamako attacked a luxury resort popular with Westerners on Sunday, leaving at least two dead and taking hostages in an ongoing assault, officials said.

Mali Security Minister Salif Traore said two people were killed and 10 others were injured. The ministry said late Sunday that one victim was a dual French-Gabonese citizen. The identity of the other person killed was not immediately known.

One of the attackers was wounded but managed to escape, according to the statement. A Malian military spokesman had said several people were believed to be inside the Campement Kangaba.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which came amid the final week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. In predominantly Muslim Mali, people have been fasting from sunrise to sundown for three weeks.

It was not immediately known how many guests were at the resort. Malian government officials said about 30 people managed to escape.

The Security Ministry said in a statement that "armed individuals — certainly terrorists" attacked the Campement Kangaba resort, noting that a Malian anti-terror force was on the scene.

The attack began just before 4 p.m. local time. Witnesses told the Mali Press Agency they saw a plume of smoke and heard gunfire.

The hotel is frequented on weekends by foreigners working in Mali, especially those from the French and United Nations missions.

"It's where soldiers go to have fun. That makes it a target," said Abdulai Niang, director of the Center for Security Studies in Bamako.

Niang said Bamako will continue to be a target in the coming weeks because “some jihadists in the past have been threatening the way alcohol is being exhibited openly by foreign troops and their allies across the country.”

The U.S. State Department on Twitter warned people to avoid the area.

Security Message: Ongoing attack at Hotel Kangaba "Le Campement" 30 min southeast of #Bamako, #Mali. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/leIqP65Pmy — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) June 18, 2017

Sunday's violence came about a week after the State Department warned U.S. citizens of "possible future attacks" on locations in Bamako that Westerners frequent." The U.S. Embassy warning included what it said was an increased threat against Western diplomatic missions and places of worship, among others.

"Avoid vulnerable locations with poor security measures in place, including hotels, restaurants, and churches," the warning noted.

The Campement Kangaba is located on the outskirts of the capital, about 30 minutes from downtown Bamako. It is also popular with expatriates who use its facilities to host business meetings.

Mali, a former French colony, has been battling Islamist extremists for several years. In November 2015, gunmen raided the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako, leaving 20 dead — six Malians and 14 foreigners, according to the Associated Press.

Toppo reported from McLean, Va.

© 2017 Associated Press