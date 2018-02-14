Reports: Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash near L.A.

Bill Haas plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 26, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Pro golfer Bill Haas was seriously hurt in a car crash Tuesday night in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Los Angeles police told TV station KTLA.

According to multiple reports, Haas, 35, was a passenger in a Ferrari that was involved in an accident with a BMW. LA County fire officials told KTLA that the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Haas and the driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital.

#TrafficCollision; 6:31PM; 500 N Chautauqua Bl; https://t.co/mcdNj76XTf; #PacificPalisades; Two car collision with rollover. One person DOA (age/gender unk) and two patients being transported (35M and 50F both in ... https://t.co/4phzOcw5wV — LAFD (@LAFD) February 14, 2018

Police told KTLA that an SUV owned by actor Luke Wilson was sideswiped by the Ferrari before the fatal crash.

Golf Digest reported that Haas was in the area for this weekend's Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. Haas is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour.

