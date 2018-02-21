President Trump holds listening session with parents, students to prevent school massacres

US President Donald Trump takes part in a listening session on gun violence with teachers and students on February 21, 2018. Trump vows 'strong background checks' as he met with school shooting survivors. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON - President Trump will meet with a group of parents, teachers and students at the White House Wednesday to discuss ways to prevent massacres like the one last week at a Florida high school.

The meeting, billed as a "listening session," was not expected to produce any immediate policies or regulations but rather lay the groundwork for possible changes in the future.

Among those attending: Six students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a former student with a history of mental illness used an assault weapon to kill 17 people and wound another 15 a week ago. They'll be accompanied by their parents, as well as students and parents from three Washington, D.C.-area schools.

The president is scheduled to meet with state and local officials on school safety ​​at the White House Thursday — and with governors on Friday — as part of an ongoing dialogue following the tragedy in Parkland.

As Trump meets with advocates in the State Dining Room, students from Parkland and other activists descended on the Florida state capital in Tallahassee to press their case for tighter gun control measures, including a a ban on many semiautomatic rifles and large-capacity ammunition magazines.

In addition, protesters from the Washington, D.C. area, gathered outside the White House Wednesday afternoon to call for more gun restrictions and chanting slogans such as, “What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!” and “Hey hey! Ho ho! The NRA has got to go!”

Trump's meeting Wednesday came a day after he announced the signing of a memorandum instructing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to regulate the use of bump stocks, effectively banning the use of the devices that can enable rifles to mimic automatic weapons.

Bump stocks were found among the weapons used in the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people Oct. 1, but were not used by Nikolas Cruz, the shooter who used an AR-15 style assault rifle as he gunned down teachers and students.

"School safety is a top priority for my administration," Trump said Tuesday as he announced the move to ban bump stocks. "This includes implementing commonsense security measures and addressing mental health issues, including better coordination between federal and state law enforcement to take swift action when there are warning signs."

These actions may test Trump's close relationship with the National Rifle Association, which took the rare step of endorsing him for president in 2016 before he had officially captured the GOP nomination for president.

"The eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end," Trump told the annual National Rifle Association convention in May. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House."

Now, Trump is suggesting he's open to several modest steps that can be taken which could draw support from both sides.

One idea that's gained bipartisan approval is a proposal to raise the minimum age required to buy a semi-automatic rifle like the one Cruz, 19, was able to purchase legally last year at a Broward County gun shop.

Gun control groups have blasted Trump and the GOP-led Congress for doing little to address gun violence.

Since Jan. 1, firearms have been used to kill 2,073 people in the U.S. and wound 3,551, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization that tracks incidents of gun violence from media, law enforcement, government and commercial sources.

Gun rights advocates argue that the massacre should never have happened if law enforcement officials had simply done their job and investigated numerous leads suggesting Cruz had mental illness issues.

As recently as January, the FBI received a tip about Cruz and his "desire to kill people," but the information was never forwarded for investigation, the bureau confirmed Friday.

In a written statement, the FBI said a person close to Cruz contacted the agency's tip line Jan. 5 to report concerns about "Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting." The informant was not identified in the FBI's statement.

"Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life," the FBI said.

