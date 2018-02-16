KREM
Powerful earthquake hits Southern Mexico

TEGNA 3:56 PM. PST February 16, 2018

A powerful earthquake struck Mexico Friday evening and reportedly shook buildings hundreds of miles from its epicenter. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 and hit near Pinotepa de Don Luis in Southern Mexico, at 6:39 p.m. Eastern time. 

The Associated Press says buildings were shaking in Mexico City, more than 350 miles from where the USGS pinpointed the earthquake origin. 

