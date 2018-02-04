Pink sings Super Bowl national anthem despite having the flu

Pink sings the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

When Pink, the Super Bowl national anthem performer, learned that the Eagles would be playing in the big game this year, she couldn't believe her good fortune. Then, the Philadelphia native had some bad luck.

On Saturday, she posted on Instagram that she was struggling with the flu. "I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come," she said. "And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!"

But the show must go on!

Pink took the mike Sunday with a defiant start: She quickly spit out either a cough drop or chewing gum, and showcased gorgeous-even-with-the-flu vocals with a sweeping rendition of the song about the land of the free and home of the brave. Though she didn't quite hit the highest note in the song's emotional finale, Pink had plenty of supporters.

Sheryl Crow said the national anthem was the best she ever heard.

Ellen DeGeneres called Pink "amazing." Josh Groban called the performance "goals."

Pink singing that well with the flu is goals and shout out to my friend @leslieodomjr for a stunning performance. Bravo to both! — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 4, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM