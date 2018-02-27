Parkland, Fla., teachers return to get ready for students' Wednesday arrival

A general view of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as staff and teachers prepare for the return of students in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. (Photo: RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

Early Monday, a steady stream of cars entered the faculty parking lot, which sat empty for days, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Teachers, who visited the school Friday for the first time since the Feb. 14 mass shooting, arrived back on campus Monday to prepare their classrooms for school Wednesday.

As staff members flashed identification badges to law-enforcement officers stationed outside the parking lot, a partial rainbow formed over the school, shining a light on a dark memory.

Near the entrance, a four-person cheering squad welcomed everyone.

They held posters that read, “Welcome back. We love you!” and “We love our teachers. We will have your back."

“They’re coming back to something (that) I can’t imagine how difficult it is, so we just want to show them a little bit of support, let them know we’re not forgetting about them as we take care of the kids,” said Parkland resident Ian Kravitz, 47.

Kravitz has a 17-year-old daughter who's a junior at Stoneman Douglas and another child at a nearby middle school.

Kravitz returned with his daughter to Stoneman Douglas for the first time Sunday for a school orientation. It was students and families first time back to ninth- to 12-grade campus, which has about 3,100 students, since the shooting.

“You see a lot of people you know. You hug a lot of people. You talk, share your stories. You see teachers that obviously care about these kids,” he said. “You make it around to the far end of campus where the freshman building is. I was physically sick. It was difficult.”

Kravitz said his daughter has some good days, some bad. She joined about 100 of her classmates early last week to speak to state legislators in Tallahassee to advocate for stricter gun laws, but Kravitz said returning to the school took a toll on her.

“Today is her birthday, her 17th birthday after the 17 we lost two weeks ago,” he said. “It’s a difficult time for her. She’s a strong girl, and we have a strong community."

Wednesday when students return to class, Kravitz said he will be walking alongside his daughter.

In the group was also Irma Parone, 63, of Coral Springs, Fla., which is just south of Parkland.

She knows many of the school's teachers and wanted to come out to show her support. Parkland and Coral Springs are two tight-knit communities that have grown closer since the shooting, she said.

"We want them to feel loved and welcomed," said Parone as she waved to staff members pulling up to the entrance.

Natalie Silverman, 28, came from Plantation, Fla., about 20 miles south of Parkland.

"It's about showing our support to the community and the families," Silverman said. "Also a lot of people are angry about the situation, and I want to do as much as I can."

Wednesday through Friday the school will be on half days, 7:40 to 11:40 a.m. ET, before transitioning into its normal schedule, according to Broward County Public Schools.

