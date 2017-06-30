KREM
Close

Police: Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital

Associated Press , TEGNA 12:45 PM. PDT June 30, 2017

Authorities say multiple people have been shot inside a New York City hospital.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Police had no immediate information on whether anyone was killed.

Photos tweeted from the scene showed a large police presence outside the building. 

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City. The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse and that more information will follow.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories