Police: Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital

Authorities say multiple people have been shot inside a New York City hospital.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Police had no immediate information on whether anyone was killed.

Photos tweeted from the scene showed a large police presence outside the building.

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City. The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse and that more information will follow.

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

#BREAKING NYPD is responding to reports of gunfire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center In New York pic.twitter.com/aJMMrrSWnX — Alex Hooper (@alex__hooper) June 30, 2017

Mayor has just been briefed on extremely preliminary info. Very fluid situation. https://t.co/56oSAipcLT — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) June 30, 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

