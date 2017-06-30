Police: Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital

Authorities say multiple people have been shot inside a New York City hospital.
The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.
Police had no immediate information on whether anyone was killed.
Photos tweeted from the scene showed a large police presence outside the building.
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.
The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City. The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.
The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse and that more information will follow.
Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017
#BREAKING NYPD is responding to reports of gunfire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center In New York pic.twitter.com/aJMMrrSWnX— Alex Hooper (@alex__hooper) June 30, 2017
Mayor has just been briefed on extremely preliminary info. Very fluid situation. https://t.co/56oSAipcLT— Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) June 30, 2017
