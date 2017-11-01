NYPD officer Ryan Nash hailed as hero for shooting terror suspect

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Police gather at the scene after reports of multiple people injured after a truck plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kiss/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Kiss, 2017 Getty Images)

A New York City police officer was being hailed as a hero Wednesday after police say he shot the man accused of a Manhattan terror attack that killed eight people and wounded 12 others.

Ryan Nash, 28, is a decorated, five-year veteran of the force stationed in Lower Manhattan.

"He was a hero," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "I think Officer Nash showed how important (patrol officers) are, and how talented they are and how brave. So we all applaud and congratulate him."

Nash and another officer were responding to an unrelated call Tuesday afternoon when they were alerted by civilians that an attack was underway nearby, said John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner.

Miller said Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old truck driver from Uzbekistan, drove a rented truck onto a bike path, slamming into riders for almost a mile before crashing into a school bus near the World Trade Center memorial. Witnesses say the suspect emerged from the truck yelling “Allahu Akbar!” — “God is great” in Arabic.

Saipov was confronted by the officers, who also "observed people down at the scene," Miller said Wednesday. Saipov was wielding what appeared to be two weapons that he refused to drop on orders from the officers, police said.

"One of those officers, Ryan Nash, takes action and fires his service weapon, bringing the attack to an end," Miller said.

Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said the weapons were later determined to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun. Saipov was hospitalized and underwent surgery.

Nash was treated at a hospital for ringing in his ears but was otherwise unhurt, ABC News reported. The network said he is a New Jersey native who previously won two NYPD awards for Excellent Police Duty and one for Meritorious Police Duty. He lives on Long Island with his girlfriend, the network reported.

“I want to commend the response of our NYPD officer that was on post near the location who stopped the carnage moments after it began," O’Neill said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also took note of Nash's heroism, thanking "all our first responders for their extraordinary efforts in the midst of this tragedy, starting with the officer who stopped this tragedy from continuing."

Some New York officials took to Twitter to sing Nash's praises.

Sen. Charles Schumer tweeted: "We are also grateful – deeply grateful – to the NYPD & 1st responders, especially Officer Ryan Nash, who was the first on the scene."

"Here’s the hero cop the world should be talking about," City Councilman Joe Borelli tweeted. "Police Officer Ryan Nash risked his life to save others. Thank u Ryan, thank u #NYPD"

