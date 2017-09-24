One killed in mass shooting at Antioch church, Nashville police say

Emergency vehicles line the scene where multiple shots were fired at Burnette Chapel Church of CHrist Sunday, Sept 24, 2017 in Antioch, Tenn. (Photo: Andrew nelles/The Tennessean)

One person was killed and eight others wounded Sunday after a man in a ski mask opened fire during at a church service in Antioch.

The shooter, described as a 26-year-old Rutherford County man, accidentally shot himself after he was confronted by an member of the congregation and is being treated at the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the gunman wore a neoprene ski mask when he shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, as the service was ending shortly after 11 a.m. With his blue Nissan Xterra still running, the gunman then entered the rear sanctuary doors of the church and began "indiscriminately" shooting, police said.

Among those shot were three men and three women, police spokesman Don Aaron said.

The church's minister Joey Spann and his wife were both injured in the shooting, said Nashville Christian School in a statement on Facebook. Spann is a Bible teacher and a high school and middle school basketball coach.

An usher confronted the shooter while inside the church and was violently pistol whipped, Aaron said. During the confrontation with the usher, the gunman shot himself in the left chest, Aaron said. The gunman is in non-critical condition and is under guard at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, he said.

After the struggle, the usher exited the sanctuary, got a gun from his vehicle and guarded the shooter until police arrived, Aaron said.

Approximately 50 people were inside the church at the time of the shooting, officials say.

All victims, including the shooter, have been taken to the area hospitals.

A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center said two of the victims are critically injured, with four others in stable condition. All six patients are adults.

The two critical patients suffered gunshot wounds to (their) chest and torso," said John Howser, spokesman for the hospital. "The four other patients suffered gunshot wounds to their extremities."

Aaron said police have identified the gunman and will be releasing his name shortly.

Witnesses at the scene described the bloody aftermath of the shooting.

Joe Love, 67, and his wife Donna Love, 56, who live across the street from the church said they initially heard the shots but thought it was a nearby car crash.

"All of the sudden this man and woman came up to the porch," Joe Love said.

Love walked over to the church with the man and the woman and saw a deceased woman lying in the parking lot. Love also said he saw an elderly man with a walker lying on the ground, adding he had apparently been knocked down by the shooter.

The woman who approached Love initially identified herself as the sister of the deceased woman. Love and the sister covered up the victim with two towels.

"He shot her like she was a damn dog in his backyard," Love said.

Shortly after 1 p.m. a bomb squad on the scene could be seen removing a black plastic case that appeared to be the size of a rifle from the shooter's vehicle. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene.

The church, which has a weekly service at 10 a.m., is located at 3890 Pin Hook Road.

The area around the church is shut down, while police continue their investigation.

A spokesman for police is expected to address media shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Natalie Allison and Anita Wadhwani contributed to this report.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM