KREM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

NYPD: Several fatalities after vehicle hits people on bike path in Manhattan

Police in New York City on Tuesday afternoon responded to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan. (AP)

TEGNA 1:27 PM. PDT October 31, 2017

Police and witnesses say a motorist on Tuesday drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in New York City and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

The incident occurred at Chambers Street and West Street, police say. First responders are on the scene, according to tweets from the New York City Police Department. 

An Associated Press photographer on the scene witnessed at least one person lying motionless on the path.

NBC New York reports at least two people have died in the incident. 

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college, a high school and a few blocks north of the memorial.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street says he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

Singer Josh Groban posted on Twitter that he was with his dog just half a block away and didn't see what happened but heard eight to ten quick rounds being fired off.

"Be safe with your kids out there," Groban added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories