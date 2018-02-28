Michigan man wins lottery three times in one day

Mark Maltz collects a check for his Fast Cash Jackpot Slots prize from Michigan Lottery Commissioner, Aric Nesbitt. (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

DETROIT - A Michigan man won the lottery three times in one day last week. His biggest prize: $325,184.

Mark Maltz, 42, a tow company employee from Waterford, stopped at a BP gas station, located in Commerce Township on Friday to fill up one of the company trucks.

While inside the gas station, he purchased a scratch-off ticket and won $10, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Maltz then decided to buy a Fast Cash ticket that won him $15.

Testing his luck, he purchased a $5 Fast Cash Black Jack ticket and a $10 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket.

The Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket matched three like symbols on one of the 15 spins, netting him the progressive jackpot.

"When I saw I was a winner, I started freaking out. I just kept thinking: ‘I can’t believe I just won!'" Maltz told the Michigan Lottery.

Maltz is still trying to decide how to spend his winnings.

"I’m going to sit on this for a little while and decide how to best invest it and make it last me a long time," Maltz said.

