Michigan man wins lottery three times in one day

DETROIT - A Michigan man won the lottery three times in one day last week. His biggest prize: $325,184.
Mark Maltz, 42, a tow company employee from Waterford, stopped at a BP gas station, located in Commerce Township on Friday to fill up one of the company trucks.
While inside the gas station, he purchased a scratch-off ticket and won $10, according to the Michigan Lottery.
Maltz then decided to buy a Fast Cash ticket that won him $15.
Testing his luck, he purchased a $5 Fast Cash Black Jack ticket and a $10 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket.
The Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket matched three like symbols on one of the 15 spins, netting him the progressive jackpot.
"When I saw I was a winner, I started freaking out. I just kept thinking: ‘I can’t believe I just won!'" Maltz told the Michigan Lottery.
Maltz is still trying to decide how to spend his winnings.
"I’m going to sit on this for a little while and decide how to best invest it and make it last me a long time," Maltz said.
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs