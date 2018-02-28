Meghan Markle makes first appearance with Duchess Kate, Princes William and Harry

US actress and fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London.CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: CHRIS JACKSON, This content is subject to copyright.)

Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate, together at last.

Prince Harry's new fiancee joined him, along with Prince William and Duchess Kate, for the foursome's first joint engagement together at the Royal Foundation's inaugural forum Wednesday.

The forum was the first time Markle has been photographed with Duchess Kate and Princes Harry and William, following their joint appearance on Christmas Day when she joined the royal family for their traditional church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo: Pool / Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Kate wore a periwinkle blue dress by Seraphine for the occasion, while Markle paired a navy blue Jason Wu wrap dress with pumps.

In between the young royals speaking about their personal causes at the philanthopy-focused event, Markle spoke up in support of movements like Me Too and Time's Up.

“Women don’t need to find a voice," she said. “They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen.”

“We’re seeing so many campaigns, Me Too and Time’s Up," she continued. "There is no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them, men included in that,It makes such a tremendous difference.”

The Royal Foundation was established to help Princes William and Harry advance their philanthropic projects, with Duchess Kate being added as a patron after her wedding. Markle will become the foundation's fourth patron after her marriage to Harry in May 2018, and teased her coming projects in the months ahead.

"I’ve just been here for three months, but it’s very important to hit the ground running," she said. "Even if it’s quietly behind the scenes, which is what I’ve focused my energy on thus far, it’s meeting with the right people and the right organisations and learning as much as I can so I can maximise the opportunity we have here to really make an impact."

In other royal wedding news, the Spice Girls' Mel B teased that she's attending the nuptuals scheduled for May 19, fueling speculation that the girl group may reunite for the event.

