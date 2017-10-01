At least two dead, dozens injured in Las Vegas shooting

People take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in las Vegas, nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo: David Becker, Getty Images)

At least two people were killed and 24 injured when an attacker opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas, hospital officials said.

Authorities shut down part of the Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter at the Route 91 Harvest festival, near the Mandalay Bay Casino at about 10:30 p.m. local time.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department later tweeted that one suspect is down and that "At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters."

It came after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that there were possibly two shooters with automatic weapons and that police were investigating reports of active shooters at other venues on the Las Vegas Strip.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital. Of those, at least two died, 12 were in critical condition and the rest were being evaluated, she said.

Among the wounded was an off-duty officer from the Bakersfield Police Department in California, the department said. Authorities did not release the name of the officer, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Videos on social media show people ducking for cover and fleeing as gunfire rings out.

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the shooter appeared to have fired down on concert-goers from rooms on the upper level of the Mandalay Bay.

Ivetta Saldana, who was attending the festival, told the newspaper she hid in a sewer after the shooting began.

“It was was a horror show,” she told the The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “People were standing around, then they hit the floor.”

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances. Some concert-goers huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the incident.

The three-day Route 91 Harvest festival started Friday. The shooting occurred on the final night, during a performance by Jason Aldean. Aldean's team confirmed that the star and the rest of his team were safe.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM